CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR) ("Crew" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2017 (the "Meeting"). Each of the five nominees proposed by Crew and as set forth in the Information Circular - Proxy Statement provided to shareholders in connection with the Meeting were re-elected as directors, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of individual nominees as follows:

Director Percentage Approval Percentage Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John A. Brussa 82.74% 17.26% Jeffery E. Errico 93.39% 6.61% Dennis L. Nerland 82.82% 17.18% Dale O. Shwed 98.15% 1.85% David G. Smith 93.50% 6.50%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which will be available shortly through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Crew Energy Inc. is a dynamic, growth-oriented exploration and production company, focused on increasing long-term production, reserves and cash flow per share through the development of our world-class Montney resource. Crew is based in Calgary, Alberta and our shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CR". For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.crewenergy.com.

Contacts:

Dale Shwed

President and C.E.O.

(403) 266-2088



John Leach

Senior Vice President and C.F.O.

(403) 266-2088



Rob Morgan

Senior Vice President and C.O.O.

(403) 266-2088

investor@crewenergy.com



