Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH): Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

19 May 2017, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 13 June 2017 at 11:00 AM at Hotel Steigenberger, Heiligengeistbrücke 4, 20459 Hamburg, Germany for the following purposes:

AGENDA

1) Results for the year ended 31 December 2016

The annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016 will be laid before the meeting. Company's management will present and discuss the year's results.

A representative of Ernst & Young Ltd. will read the 2016 audit report.

The annual business report and the auditor's report are available for examination by shareholders (i) at the Company's head office at: Eastern Property Holdings Ltd., c/o Blenheim Trust (BVI) Ltd. R.G. Hodge Plaza, 3rd Floor, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands; (ii) at the office of the representative of the Manager, Valartis International Ltd:: Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland and (iii) on the Company website: www.easternpropertyholdings.com (http://www.easternpropertyholdings.com).

2) Discussion of the Board of Directors' decision not to pay a dividend from the 2016 results

3) Appointment of Auditors

The Board of Directors proposes the election of the auditors of the Company for a period of one year and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

4) Re-election of Gustav Stenbolt as director of the board of EPH to hold office until the close of the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2020 (or any adjournment thereof)

5) Miscellaneous

Other business which may properly be brought before the meeting.

In order to attend the meeting and exercise their voting rights, shareholders must be entered into the shareholders register as of the close of business on the Record Date of 02 June 2017. The shareholder register is maintained and administered by Computershare Schweiz AG, Baslerstrasse 90, CH-4600 Olten, Switzerland.

A shareholder may either represent his shares in person or be represented by a proxy who may speak and vote on behalf of the shareholder. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be produced at the entrance to the meeting by the person named as proxy.

Entry to the meeting will be by entry card. Registered shareholders as of the Record Date can request an entry card by contacting:

Mr. Marco Schwager

General Meetings

Computershare Schweiz AG

Baslerstrasse 90 / P.O. Box

CH-4600 Olten, Switzerland

Tel: +41 62 205 7750

Fax: +41 62 205 7791

Email: marco.schwager@computershare.ch (mailto:marco.schwager@computershare.ch)

The Board of Directors of Eastern Property Holdings Limited

19 May 2017

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

