EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. ("Athabasca" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ABM) announced the mailing of its management's information circular ("Circular") today for the annual general meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Edmonton Gateway, located at 10010 12 Ave SW, Edmonton, Alberta T6X 0P9, on June 23, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (Edmonton time).

At the Meeting shareholders of the Corporation will be asked to consider various items of business including the election of directors. The Corporation is proposing that three directors be elected at the Meeting and has nominated Mr. Don Paulencu, ICD.D, Mr. Dale Nolan and Mr. Gerald Romanzin for election as directors. All shareholders are encouraged to participate in the Meeting by voting. The Circular explains the voting options and gives you more information about the items of business at the Meeting.

Athabasca is using notice and access stratification delivery procedures to electronically deliver the Circular and related Meeting materials to certain beneficial shareholders, while registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders that previously requested to receive paper copies of Meeting materials will receive a paper copy of the Circular and related Meeting materials. Meeting materials are available at www.sedar.com and also on http://noticeinsite.tsxtrust.com/AthabascaMineralsAGM2017.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for the purpose of locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

