

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, dipping more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,090-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly positive thanks to solid economic data and a bounce in the price of crude oil, while bargain hunting also figures to be on the agenda. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were higher - and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index lost 14.30 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 3,090.14 after trading between 3,077.96 and 3,103.44. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 11.69 points or 0.63 percent to end at 1,855.99.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.29 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.81 percent, Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, Vanke lost 0.52 percent, Gemdale gained 0.09 percent, PetroChina picked up 0.40 percent, China Shenhua skidded 0.95 percent and China Life eased 0.19 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened lower on Thursday but rebounded nicely to finish in the green - offsetting losses from the previous session.



The Dow rose 56.09 points or 0.3 percent to 20,663.02, while the NASDAQ advanced 43.89 points or 0.7 percent to 6,055.13 and the S&P gained 8.69 points or 0.4 percent to 2,365.72.



Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street after the weakness early in the day pulled the major averages down to their lowest intraday levels in almost a month.



In the latest developments in Washington, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to oversee an investigation of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted an unexpected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended May 13th, while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said regional manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in May.



Crude oil prices rose Thursday, pushing back toward monthly highs following recent political turbulence. WTI oil for June oil settled up 28 cents or 0.6 percent at $49.35 per barrel.



