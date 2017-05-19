

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange (ORAN) said that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a controlling stake of around 67 percent of Business & Decision, a company listed on Euronext Paris, from the majority shareholders - the Bensabat family and Christophe Dumoulin.



Specialising in data and digital services, Business & Decision is a leading player in Business Intelligence and CRM (Customer Relationship Management). The company has 2,500 employees in France and internationally, particularly in Europe.



The transaction will be finalized following the procedure of informing and consulting the employee representative bodies of both Network Related Services (an Orange subsidiary) and Business & Decision. It is also subject to the usual suspensive conditions, including the approval of the relevant competition authorities. Once these conditions have been met, the operation will be carried out in cash on the basis of a maximum price of 7.93 euros per share.



In the event of the successful acquisition of a majority stake, Orange will file a simplified public offer for all Business & Decision shares it does not hold. To do this, and subject to the approval of market authorities, Orange will offer shareholders 7.93 euros per share in cash, which corresponds to the maximum price paid by the majority shareholders.



The price of 7.93 euros per share represents a premium of 34 percent compared to the average share price over the previous 12 months. The offer values the entire capital of Business & Decision at about 62.5 million euros.



The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2017.



