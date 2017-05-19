

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) Chief Executive Officer John Cryan said that the bank expects better revenue opportunities this year. Nevertheless, interest rates remain low and this weighs on the banking industry.



Cryan said the bank wants to reach a post-tax return on tangible equity of 10 percent. The bank is confident that it has laid the basis for that. It also aims to return to a competitive payout ratio for 2018.



'Nonetheless, 2017 is another year of restructuring even though in a better outlook. We see better revenue opportunities, thanks additionally to a modest economic recovery in Europe and a robust US economy. Nevertheless, interest rates remain low and this weighs on the banking industry,' Cryan said at the annual general meeting.



Cryan stated that the bank has also set ourselves a yet more ambitious objective: to reduce our annual adjusted costs to around 22 billion euros in 2018, and by an additional billion euros by 2021.



Paul Achleitner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank said that the Supervisory Board and in particular the Chairman's Committee and the Integrity Committee have for some time been holding very detailed and extensive discussions about whether personal or collective responsibility for past misconduct is borne by Management Board members serving at the time.



Paul Achleitner said, 'So far, no definitive conclusion has been reached. However, I can report today that the Supervisory Board has reached an advanced stage of discussions with the Management Board members concerned. The Supervisory Board expects that in the coming months, there will be an arrangement which ensures that the individuals involved make a substantial financial contribution.'



In January, The U.S. Justice Department, along with federal partners, announced a $7.2 billion settlement with Deutsche Bank resolving federal civil claims that Deutsche Bank misled investors in the packaging, securitization, marketing, sale and issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) between 2006 and 2007.



