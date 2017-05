LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International plc. (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) said that it now holds the following indirect economic interests through contracts for difference with Monecor (London) Ltd: 6.98 million shares in Iconix Brand Group Inc, representing 12.23% of the issued common stock of that company; and 3.72 million shares in Finish Line Inc, representing 9.21% of the issued common stock of that company.



