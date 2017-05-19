SIGNET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Lawsuit Against Signet Jewelers Limited

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 5, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 29, 2013 and February 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Signet and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 5, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Signet and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2017, The Washington Post reported widespread claims of sexual harassment and discrimination by approximately 250 former employees of Signet's Sterling Family of Jewelers division against Company management and executives, including Signet's current CEO, Mark Light. The details of the claims originated from a private arbitration proceeding in June 2013, but had remained under seal until February 26, 2017. The report further detailed that the arbitration encompassed a certified class of 69,000 women who are current or former employees of the Company.

On this news, the price of Signet's shares plummeted.

