

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.6881 against the U.S. dollar, 1.6140 against the euro and 1.0787 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6899, 1.6089 and 1.0751, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 76.49 from yesterday's closing value of 76.91.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.67 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie and 75.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX