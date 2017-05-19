

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 123.38 against the euro, 143.83 against the pound and 111.11 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 123.74, 144.26 and 111.46, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 113.37 from an early 2-day low of 113.89.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 121.00 against the euro, 142.00 against the pound, 109.00 against the greenback and 111.00 against the franc.



