

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent lows against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1.4949 against the euro and 82.71 against the yen, from early lows of 1.5000 and 82.34, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7428 and 1.0102 from an early 2-day lows of 0.7406 and 1.0077, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.46 against the euro, 84.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the greenback and 1.02 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX