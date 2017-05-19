

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.5089 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5097.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3592 from yesterday's closing value of 1.3602.



The loonie edged up to 81.93 against the yen, from an early low of 81.67. This may be compared to an early 2-day high of 82.03.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.47 against the euro, 1.34 against the greenback and 84.00 against the yen.



