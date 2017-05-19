Shire to Highlight New Research Into Chronic Hypoparathyroidism at the European Congress of Endocrinology

ZUG, Switzerland, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

New clinical and real-life data in chronic hypoparathyroidism, to advance understanding of this rare disease and improve patients' lives

Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), the global leader in rare diseases, announced today new research to be presented on rhPTH(1-84) and on the treatment and management of chronic hypoparathyroidism at the upcoming 19th Annual Meeting of the European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), 20-23 May, Lisbon, Portugal. The data being shared provides valuable new insights into chronic hypoparathyroidism, including the long term treatment effect of rhPTH(1-84),[1] extensive global registry data on a number of disease related variables,[2] and patient-reported outcome (PRO) data on symptoms related to the disease from the Hypoparathyroidism Symptom Diary (HPT-SD).[3] These data demonstrate Shire's long term commitment to improving our understanding of this rare condition in order to further improve the lives of people living with chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Hypoparathyroidism is a rare endocrine disease that occurs when inadequate levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) are secreted by the parathyroid glands, resulting in a mineral imbalance in the body expressed by a low concentration of calcium (hypocalcemia) and a high concentration of phosphate (hyperphosphatemia) in the blood.[4] Not adequately controlled hypoparathyroidism has a significant impact on patient well-being through physical, cognitive, and emotional symptoms.[5],[6] Chronic hypoparathyroidism is diagnosed in patients with a low concentration of calcium in the blood and inappropriately low PTH levels; for postsurgical chronic hypoparathyroidism, the features of hypoparathyroidism must persist for at least 6 months after surgery.[5],[7]

'Diseases like hypoparathyroidism are poorly understood because they are rare and lack both clinical and real-life data. We are absolutely committed to advancing the knowledge and understanding of the science of chronic hypoparathyroidism, and of patients' needs," said Dr John Germak, Global Medical Lead, Internal Medicine. "At ECE we will share new, important research about this rare condition with the scientific community. These new data are an important step forward for Shire to further our understanding of the disease so that we can continue to pursue better outcomes for people living with chronic hypoparathyroidism and other endocrine disorders."

At the congress, there will be three poster presentations on chronic hypoparathyroidism and two satellite symposia. Abstracts will be available on the ECE website at http://www.ece2017.org/ following the meeting.

Recombinant human parathyroid hormone (rhPTH[1-84]): 3 year analysis from RACE study [1 ]

Poster GP47

Poster GP47 Disease profiles of chronic hypoparathyroidism patients from PARADIGHM' natural history global registry [2 ]

Poster EP291

Poster EP291 Psychometric evaluation of the newly developed hypoparathyroidism symptom diary[3]

Poster EP1263

Shire is dedicated to addressing challenges in chronic hypoparathyroidism, and will be sponsoring several symposia at the meeting:

Shire-sponsored symposia

- Perspectives on chronic hypoparathyroidism - the patient experience

Sunday 21st May, 14:00 - 15:15

- rhPTH(1-84) for patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism

Monday 22nd May, 14:00 - 15:15

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

http://www.shire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

References

