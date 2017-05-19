

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturers and service providers were more confident that their turnover and profitability would increase in coming twelve months, the latest Quarterly International Trade Outlook published by the British Chambers of Commerce and DHL showed Friday.



The BCC/DHL Trade Confidence Index rose 5.5 percent in the first quarter from the prior three months. The indicator climbed 9.06 percent from the previous year to 126.55, standing at its second highest level since records began in 2004.



The balance of manufacturers confident of an increase in turnover held fairly steady, rising to +44 percent from +43 percent. In services, it rose by four points to +39 percent.



Confidence that profitability would improve rose to +28 percent from +21 percent for services companies. The balance of manufacturers jumped by 10 points to +32 percent.



Businesses are continuing to trade despite political uncertainty. However, the survey highlighted concerns over currency fluctuations.



Ian Wilson, CEO DHL Express UK and Ireland, said, 'Despite the many unanswered questions about what a post-Brexit Britain will look like, this latest Quarterly International Trade Outlook demonstrates that UK exporters remain optimistic about what the future holds.'



