The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 19.05.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 19.05.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT G35AA XMAL MT0000012840 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) R MSB1 BON EUR N
CT G35AB XMAL MT0000012857 2.2% MGS 2035 (I) I MSB1 BON EUR N
