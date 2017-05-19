SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX)

(OTC: STKR; AIM: PPIX)

ProPhotonix Announces Results of AGM and Issue of Equity to Directors

(Salem, New Hampshire, May 19, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday:

All matters put before the shareholders were duly passed; &

Under the new and amended Director Compensation policy, the following fully vested Common Shares were issued to each of the Company's non-executive directors, in accordance with the terms of their service contracts. As such, ProPhototonix announces that application has been made for in aggregate 300,000 new common shares of $0.001 in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") following the issue of these fully vested shares as listed below:

-------------- --------- --------- -------------------- -------------------- Enlarged Percentage of New shareholding enlarged share Position Shares capital -------------- --------- --------- -------------------- -------------------- Ray Chairman 75,000 660,567 0.73% Oglethorpe -------------- --------- --------- -------------------- -------------------- Tim Steel NED 75,000 1,128,000 1.25% -------------- --------- --------- -------------------- -------------------- Vincent NED 75,000 426,450 0.86% Thompson -------------- --------- --------- -------------------- -------------------- Mark Weidman NED 75,000 775,000 0.47% -------------- --------- --------- -------------------- --------------------

It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the New Shares will commence on 22 May 2017.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 90,825,402 common shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights will be 90,825,402. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited Tel: +1 603 893 8778 Tim Losik, President and CEO ir@prophotonix.com Stockdale Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100 Tom Griffiths and David Coaten Nominated Adviser and Broker

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com

