Takeda and Marvel Custom Solutions Launch the Latest Adventure of the IBD Unmasked Super Hero Squad in Celebration of World IBD Day 2017

New chapter of The Unbeatables graphic comic book highlights the strength of those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

OSAKA, Japan, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World IBD Day, which takes place every year on 19 May, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TSE: 4502] with the support of Marvel Custom Solutions, today announced the reveal of the second chapter of the IBD Unmasked graphic comic book featuring The Unbeatables, a team of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) Super Heroes. IBD Unmasked is a first-of-its-kind global initiative designed to raise awareness of the unsung Super Heroes of the global IBD community. Takeda is the first pharmaceutical company to partner with Marvel Custom Solutions on a disease awareness campaign raising awareness of health conditions.

The Unbeatables and the first chapter of the graphic comic book were created by Marvel Custom Solutions in collaboration with a panel of people living with IBD from around the globe and premiered at the popular London Comic Con in 2016. In the first chapter, readers were introduced to all five of The Unbeatables, Samarium, Switchback, Luminaria, Datawave and Rubblerouser, as they take on their enemy, Technonaut. Some of The Unbeatables have Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, the two most common types of IBD, while others take care of family members or patients with the condition.

The second chapter of the graphic comic book tells the story of two of The Unbeatables, Switchback and Luminaria. Switchback hails from the United Kingdom and has the ability to be in two places at once by projecting duplicate versions of himself from the future, while managing his Crohn's disease. Meanwhile, Luminaria, who is a nurse that treats patients with IBD in Central Singapore, has powers that enable her to project a wide-range aura that soothes emotional turmoil, panic, anger or aggression.

"As founder and president of the Crohn's & Colitis Society of Singapore, it is exciting to see a character that represents our community come to life in Luminaria to raise awareness about IBD," said Nidhi Swarup, IBD Unmasked patient panel member. "Being a part of IBD Unmasked has been an incredible opportunity to turn my experience with Crohn's disease into something positive for World IBD Day."

World IBD Day is led by patient organizations representing 58 countries to raise awareness for IBD. More than five million people worldwide live with IBD and often find everyday activities to be challenging. The condition affects people of all ages, and diagnosis is most common in early adulthood.

"As a company, we are proud to share the next chapter of IBD Unmasked on World IBD Day to highlight the bravery, strength and determination of the global IBD community and raise awareness of IBD," explained Danny Stepto, Director, Global Product & Pipeline Communications, Takeda. "Through IBD Unmasked, Takeda is focused on providing continued support to the IBD community and helping people living with IBD feel more confident expressing themselves to their family and friends."

The first and second chapters of the IBD Unmasked graphic novel series are available online at www.IBDunmasked.com, where visitors can also create and share their own Super Hero avatar, take part in quizzes and download tips to help them talk to their doctor, family or friends about their condition.

About Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease

Ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD) are two of the most common forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Both UC and CD are chronic, relapsing, remitting, inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract that are often progressive in nature. UC only involves the large intestine as opposed to CD which can affect any part of the GI tract from mouth to anus. CD can also affect the entire thickness of the bowel wall, while UC only involves the innermost lining of the large intestine. UC often presents with symptoms of abdominal discomfort, loose bowel movements, including blood or pus. CD commonly presents with symptoms of abdominal pain, diarrhea and weight loss. The cause of UC or CD is not fully understood, however recent research suggests hereditary, genetics, environmental factors and/or an abnormal immune response to microbial antigens in genetically predisposed individuals can lead to UC or CD.

Takeda's Commitment to Gastroenterology

More than 70 million people worldwide are impacted by gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, which can be complex, debilitating and life-changing. Takeda is driven to improving the lives of patients with GI diseases through innovative medicines, dedicated patient disease management support and the evolution of the healthcare environment. Takeda is leading in gastroenterology through the delivery of innovative medicines in areas associated with high unmet needs, such as inflammatory bowel disease, GI acid-related diseases and GI motility disorders. Our GI research & development team is also exploring solutions in celiac disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as scientific advancements through microbiome therapies. With more than 25 years of experience in this area, our broad approach to treating many diseases that impact the GI system and our global network of collaborators, Takeda aims to advance how patients manage their disease.

