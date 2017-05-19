PipeHawk Plc - Further re. Grant Application

19 May 2017

PipeHawk Plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Further re. Grant Application

In the interim results of the Company released on 20 March 2017, the Chairman stated that the Company would be re-submitting its application for the Phase 2 H2020 funding to assist with marketing and distribution of its eSafe product. The Company has received a further rejection of the application, with a score that was again marginally below the required level. In the knowledge that the initial grant received in December 2015 was obtained on the third attempt, the Company intends to keep re-submitting applications for future rounds of funding until it becomes apparent that the Company has little chance of obtaining a grant. A further announcement will be made in due course.

