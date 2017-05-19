sprite-preloader
19.05.2017
PipeHawk Plc - Further re. Grant Application

PR Newswire
London, May 18

19 May 2017

PipeHawk Plc

("PipeHawk" or the "Company")

Further re. Grant Application

In the interim results of the Company released on 20 March 2017, the Chairman stated that the Company would be re-submitting its application for the Phase 2 H2020 funding to assist with marketing and distribution of its eSafe product. The Company has received a further rejection of the application, with a score that was again marginally below the required level. In the knowledge that the initial grant received in December 2015 was obtained on the third attempt, the Company intends to keep re-submitting applications for future rounds of funding until it becomes apparent that the Company has little chance of obtaining a grant. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

PipeHawk Plc
Gordon Watt (Chairman)
Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)
David Worlidge/James Thomas

Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

Notes to Editors

For furtherinformation on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit:www.pipehawk.com


