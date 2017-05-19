WMC Retail Partners Plc - Annual Financial Report

WMC Retail Partners Plc

Chairman's Statement

2016 has been a very significant year for our company. Turning firstly to the financial results themselves you will see that Total Comprehensive Income for the Year was £331,000, substantially greater than the £12,000 reported for the previous year. However, this was primarily due to an upward revaluation of our Luton market - without this we would have reported a small negative trading result.

While our core markets performed to expectations, with continuing high-percentage occupancy, and our investment properties delivered their usual steady rent-roll, the combination of group overheads and interest charges eliminated the positives, despite an increased contribution from our growing consultancy services. With regard to the latter, all credit to operations director Andrew Sparrow and his small team for generating £100,000-plus of income, now working in conjunction with major property companies like Hermes and Intu, plus a range of local authorities: Cheshire West and Chester Council currently feature and our team's project work has extended to Derby, Northwich, Maldon, Manchester and Winsford.

However, it is the major development at our Cornish site which has been the focus of group efforts this year. Shareholders will be aware that for some time we have been working up ideas to more fully utilise our large site at Cornish Market World. Planning permissions and negotiations with our landlord etc., have inevitably taken time. In a circular to shareholders dated October 4th 2016 we set out our plans together with the details of a major funding package totalling £1.96 million - £1.8 million earmarked for Cornwall. In essence, this came from an additional bank loan, a loan from our landlord, plus loan stock subscriptions from companies associated with our two non-executive directors, Michael Chadwick and Sarah Hewett. Shareholders' approval was given, where necessary, at the General Meeting held on October 21st 2016.

Consequent on the above I am very pleased to report major progress with this comprehensive development and pay particular tribute to our chief executive Malcolm Ball who is driving it and whose vision it essentially is, to our landlord for his understanding and financial support coupled with a renegotiated lease, to the local authority, and also to our staff and traders on site who have had to endure major inconvenience and disruption during construction. We are on course to open the transformed site as by its new name 'Cornucopia' in July, with our visitors - both tourists and locals - hopefully able to "Eat, Shop and Play" on site. Our traditional market is being reconfigured, and the adventure play attraction Kidzworld is being substantially upgraded with exciting new attractions. In addition, a wide range of local Cornish produce will be available with an interactive Cornish Pasty Heritage Centre and tasting experience at its heart, and new retail tenants should be operational. Already a new tenant and its American-influenced diner is open and trading well. All this represents a major commitment in every sense, and its success will clearly have a major bearing on the future of our company.

It is our intention to hold next year's AGM at Cornucopia, to enable shareholders to see it for themselves. Once again my grateful thanks to all our employees and professional advisors - particularly to our new company secretary Ken Riley who has settled in very well and has made a significant contribution to our deliberations.

Lord Lee of Trafford DL FCA

Chairman

19 May 2017

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Year ended 31 December 2016

2016 2015 £'000 £'000 Turnover 4,233 4,307 Cost of sales (3,538) (3,516) -------- -------- Gross profit 695 791 Administrative expenses (614) (809) - other operating income/(charges) - 12 - Fair value movements (5) 165 -------- -------- Operating Profit 76 159 Interest receivable and similar income - 1 Interest payable and expenses (134) (147) -------- -------- Profit on ordinary activities before taxation (58) 13 Tax on profit 7 (1) -------- -------- Profit for Year (51) 12 ======== ======== Unrealised surplus on revaluation of tangible fixed assets 466 - Deferred tax on revaluation surplus (84) - -------- -------- Other comprehensive income for the year 382 - -------- -------- Total comprehensive income for the year 331 12 ======== ======== Profit for the year attributed to: Owners of the parent company (100) 27 Minority interest 49 (15) -------- -------- (51) 12 ======== ======== Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company 186 27 Minority interest 145 (15) -------- -------- 331 12 ======== ======== Profit per ordinary share (1.67p) 0.45p ======== ======== Diluted earnings profit per ordinary share (1.67p) 0.45p ======== ========

Consolidated Balance Sheet

as at 31 December 2016

2016 2015 £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Intangible assets 141 157 Tangible assets 6,383 5,216 Investment properties 2,300 2,305 -------- -------- 8,824 7,678 Current assets Stocks - 7 Debtors: amounts falling due after more than one year - - Debtors: amounts falling due within one year 464 528 Cash at bank and in hand 92 196 -------- -------- 556 731 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (1,571) (1,080) -------- -------- Net current liabilities (1,015) (349) -------- -------- Total assets less current liabilities 7,809 7,329 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year (3,399) (3,330) Deferred Tax (499) (422) -------- -------- Net assets 3,911 3,577 ======== ======== Capital and reserves Called up share capital 3,000 3,000 Share premium account 250 250 Revaluation reserve 854 388 Other reserves 85 82 Profit and loss account (445) (165) -------- -------- Equity shareholders' funds 3,744 3,555 Equity minority interest 167 22 -------- -------- Total shareholders' funds 3,911 3,577 ======== ========

NOTES

1. The Group and Company financial statements have been prepared under the historical costs convention as modified by the revaluation of tangible fixed assets and in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102, the Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland and the Companies Act 2006.

2. In common with many companies, the current economic conditions create uncertainty with regards to trading, cash flows and the availability of finance.

The Group is funded by cash reserves.

The Group has prepared forecasts to 31 May 2018 which show that the Group will be able to operate within its available resources.

Accordingly, after making enquiries, including the preparation of forecasts and discussions with the Group's bankers regarding the extension of the loan facilities, the directors have formed a judgement that, at the time of approving the financial statements, there is a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of 12 months following the date the financial statements are approved. For this reason, the directors continue to prepare the financial statements on a going-concern basis.

3. The financial information set out above does not constitute the Group's nor Company's statutory accounts for the years ended 31 December 2016 and 31 December 2015 but is derived from them. The auditors have reported on the statutory accounts for both financial years. Their reports were unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498(1) to (4) of the Companies Act 2006.

4. The annual report to shareholders will be sent to all shareholders no later than close of business today, 19th May 2017 and will also then be available on the Company's website www.wmc-retail.com

