

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced the completion of the first part of a phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers with the investigational drug candidate MOR107 ahead of schedule.



MOR107 is a selective agonist of the angiotensin II receptor type 2 (AT2-R), and is a lanthipeptide based on the proprietary technology platform of MorphoSys's subsidiary Lanthio Pharma. MOR107 is also the first lanthipeptide in MorphoSys's clinical pipeline.



Based on an initial analysis of subjects enrolled to date, in all doses tested in this first-in-human trial, based on blinded data, there were no clinically relevant safety events seen, and all adverse events observed thus far were mild and transient in nature. Moreover a dose-dependent pharmacokinetic profile for MOR107 was observed.



The study has been conducted by MorphoSys's fully owned subsidiary Lanthio Pharma B.V., Groningen, Netherlands.



