

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence weakened for the first time in four months in May, while spending growth accelerated in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 23.0 in May from 26.0 in April, which was the highest score since February 2011.



Consumers were less positive about the economy than in April. The corresponding index dropped to 45.0 from 50.0 in the previous month.



The index measuring willingness to buy also declined to 8.0 in May from 10 in April.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew at a faster pace of 1.6 percent annually in March, following a 1.1 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since October 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX