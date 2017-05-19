

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for April in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast producer prices to rise 3.2 percent annually, following a 3.1 percent rise in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8579 against the pound, 1.0894 against the Swiss franc, 1.1111 against the U.S. dollar and 123.81 against the yen.



