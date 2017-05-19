

Shore Capital Group Limited



('Shore Capital' or the 'Company')



Confirmation of Directorate Change



Further to the announcement of 29 March 2017, the Company is pleased to confirm that following receipt of regulatory approvals, Simon Fine and David Kaye have today been formally appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.



Simon Fine joined Shore Capital in 2002 as CEO of Shore Capital Markets, responsible for all aspects of trading and brokerage as well as the integration of related corporate broking activities. He is the former Managing Director and Co-Head of Pan European Equity Cash Trading at Lehman Brothers. Prior to that, Simon spent the previous 14 years at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, latterly as Head of Pan European Equity Cash Trading developing its UK operations into one of the leading players in UK and German equities.



David Kaye graduated from Oxford University with a degree in law and was called to the Bar in 2000. David practised as a barrister at a leading London set of chambers for five years, specialising in advising on a range of complex commercial legal issues with a particular focus on financial investments and real estate. He joined Shore Capital in January 2006 and having been Commercial Director and General Counsel for the Group, became CEO of the asset management division on 1 May 2012.



The following information is required pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.



Simon Peter Fine (aged 52) currently holds, and has held (including all appointments during the five years preceding the date of this announcement), the following directorships and partnerships, other than of the Company:



+------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | Current directorships/partnerships | Past directorships/partnerships | | | | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | Shore Capital Markets Limited | SCSF LLP | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited | The Aquarius Film Company (No4) LLP | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | Puma Nominees Limited | | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | The Zodiac Film Company (No.1) LLP | | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | The Zodiac Film Company (No.2) LLP | | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+ | Charterhouse Stockbrokers Limited | | +------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+



Simon Fine holds 283,407 ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company ('Ordinary Shares) and 472,727 options in the Company. Simon Fine also holds 10,000 B redeemable shares in Shore Capital Markets Limited ('SCML'), a subsidiary of the Company.



David Robert Kaye (aged 39) currently holds, and has held (including all appointments during the five years preceding the date of this announcement), the following directorships and partnerships, other than of the Company:



+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Current directorships/partnerships |Past directorships/partnerships | | | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital International Asset |Puma Hotels B2 Limited | |Management Limited | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Puma Property Advisors Limited |Palmer Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Puma Property Investment Advisory | | |Limited |Primrose Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Realty Investment Advisors Limited |Mayfield Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Brandenburg Realty Limited |Lavender Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Brandenburg Realty CFC Limited |Meadow Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Brandenburg Realty Poolco Limited |Bayswater Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Brandenburg Realty Holdings LP |Victoria Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Lancaster Lending Limited |Sloane Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |PI Administration Services Limited |Marble Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Fund Administration | | |Services Limited |Tottenham Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Puma Investment Management Limited |Piccadilly Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Trading Limited |Valencia Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Investments Limited |Buckhorn Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital International Limited |Lothian Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Finance Limited |Latimer Lending Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Management Limited |Paramount Hotels Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Group plc |Carlton Hotel (Edinburgh) Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Corporate Services | | |Limited |Paramount Hotels Holdings Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Limited |Furlong Cotswolds Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Shore Capital Treasury Limited |Paramount Hotels (Hinckley) Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Puma Brandenburg Limited |Scottish Highland Hotels Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Puma Investments Limited |Paramount Hotels Investments Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Combe Grove Manor Hotel & Country Club| | |Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Paramount Hotels Group Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Paramount Hotels (Basingstoke) Limited| +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Old Ship Hotel (Brighton) Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Furlong Hotels Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Paramount Hotels (Daventry) Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Stirling Highland Hotel Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Paramount Hotels Walton Hall Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |The Lygon Arms Hotel Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |Paramount Hotels Services Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |UK Group Of Hotels plc | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ | |K.M. Radcliffe Limited | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



David Kaye resigned as a director of each of the following companies on 1 October 2013: Carlton Hotel (Edinburgh) Limited; Paramount Hotels Holdings Limited; Furlong Cotswolds Limited; Paramount Hotels (Hinckley) Limited; Scottish Highland Hotels Limited; Paramount Hotels Investments Limited; Combe Grove Manor Hotel & Country Club Limited; Paramount Hotels Group Limited; Paramount Hotels (Basingstoke) Limited; Old Ship Hotel (Brighton) Limited; Furlong Hotels Limited; Paramount Hotels (Daventry) Limited; Stirling Highland Hotel Limited; Paramount Hotels Walton Hall Limited; The Lygon Arms Hotel Limited; Paramount Hotels Services Limited. He resigned as a director of Paramount Hotels Limited on 16 May 2014.



In respect of each of those companies listed in the paragraph above, an administrator was appointed on 11 September 2014 and each of those companies has since been dissolved. Mr Kaye resigned as a director of UK Group of Hotels plc on 16 September 2013. An administrator was appointed on 4 August 2014 and the Company was dissolved on 7 November 2015.



David Kaye holds 57,994 Ordinary Shares and 245,000 options in the Company.



On 24 March 2017 Shore Capital International Asset Management Limited ('SCIAML') a subsidiary of the Company, awarded 378,192 growth shares to David Kaye. The award is subject to relevant approvals. As part of the transaction, SCIAML will acquire Mr Kaye's existing shares in Puma Investment Management Limited ('PIML') in exchange for 222,000 ordinary shares in SCIAML. Following the transaction, SCIAML will own 91.85% of PIML and accordingly Mr Kaye's holding of ordinary shares in SCIAML will equate to his existing economic interest of 20.39% in PIML. Subject to meeting specific growth targets for the profitability and value of the SCIAML business within a 10 year period. Mr Kaye's holding of growth shares together with his holding of ordinary shares in SCIAML will in aggregate represent a maximum entitlement of 43.55% of SCIAML which will equate to an economic interest of 40.00% in PIML.



There are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.



