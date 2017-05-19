

Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Notice of AGM



Foresight Solar Fund Limited ('the Company') announces that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held at held at Elizabeth House, 9 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RT on 12 June 2017 at 9:30am (GMT). The Notice of AGM has been dispatched to all shareholders.



An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website http://www.foresightgroup.eu/fsfl-home.



A copy of the Notice and Form of Proxy can be inspected at the National Storage Mechanism website at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



