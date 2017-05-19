Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Notice of AGM
Foresight Solar Fund Limited ('the Company') announces that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held at held at Elizabeth House, 9 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RT on 12 June 2017 at 9:30am (GMT). The Notice of AGM has been dispatched to all shareholders.
An electronic copy of the Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website http://www.foresightgroup.eu/fsfl-home.
A copy of the Notice and Form of Proxy can be inspected at the National Storage Mechanism website at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
ENDS
For further information, please contact:
Foresight Group
Romy Abrahams RAbrahams@ForesightGroup.eu +44 (0)20 3763 6956
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sponsor and Joint UK Bookrunner) +44 (0)20 7710 7600
Mark Bloomfield
Neil Winward
Tunga Chigovanyika
J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint UK Bookrunner) +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Anne Ross
Oliver Kenyon
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Foresight Solar Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire
BD3QJR5R22
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX