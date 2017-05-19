HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- More than 300 business leaders and surveying professionals redefined approaches for sustainable growth and prosperity in Hong Kong at the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Hong Kong Annual Conference 2017. The event took place today at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

As Hong Kong SAR celebrates its 20th anniversary, this year's conference focused on how technologies, regulations and regional connectedness are reshaping opportunities and challenges facing the city and the Asia-Pacific region. RICS gathered local and overseas experts from a range of industries to discuss the driving forces for the real estate and financial sectors, as well as the strategies to seize the growth potential offered by these markets.

In the opening address, Guest of Honour Mr. Bernard Charnwut CHAN, GBS, JP, Executive Council Member, Hong Kong SAR Government, said, "For Hong Kong to stay competitive as well as liveable, we must use our land resources optimally and have a sustainable approach to tackle new issues such as conservation of energy, environment and heritage. It is not an overstatement to say the role of surveyors is very critical to Hong Kong's future."

Hong Kong's macroeconomic developments and policies were critically reviewed at the conference. The Hon Mrs Regina IP LAU Suk-yee, GBS, JP, Legislative Council Member, Hong Kong SAR Government, reckoned China's Belt and Road Initiative will cement Hong Kong's position as the region's major trade and logistic hub, as well as the launchpad for Chinese companies going overseas.

A discussion of the city's strategic land-use and development plan beyond 2030 was led by Mr. Eric MA Siu-cheung, JP, Secretary for Development, Hong Kong SAR Government. "The proposals in the Hong Kong 2030+ plan would invariably bring about a plethora of opportunities for smart and affordable retrofit solutions and low carbon design. What the Government needs are the support and participation from all sectors to build a truly liveable, competitive and sustainable Hong Kong," said Mr. Ma.

"This year's conference provides a platform to bounce ideas on how businesses can better capture emerging opportunities and overcome new challenges. I believe Hong Kong and the city's well-trained surveying professionals are best positioned to benefit from this wave by adopting and making reference to the highest professional standards locally and internationally," said Mr. Clement LAU FRICS, Chair of RICS Hong Kong Board.

About RICS

Confidence through professional standards

RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the consistent delivery of standards -- bringing confidence to the markets we serve.

We accredit 125,000 professionals and any individual or firm registered with RICS is subject to our quality assurance. Their expertise covers property, asset valuation, real estate management; the development of infrastructure; and the management of natural resources, such as mining, farms and woodland. From environmental assessments and building controls to negotiating land rights in an emerging economy; if our members are involved the same professional standards and ethics apply.

We believe that standards underpin effective markets. With up to seventy per cent of the world's wealth bound up in land and real estate, our sector is vital to economic development, helping to support stable, sustainable investment and growth around the globe.

With offices covering the major political and financial centres of the world, our market presence means we are ideally placed to influence policy and embed professional standards. We work at a cross-governmental level, delivering international standards that will support a safe and vibrant marketplace in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, for the benefit of all.

We are proud of our reputation and work hard to protect it, so clients who work with an RICS professional can have confidence in the quality and ethics of the services they receive.

For media enquiries, please contact:

RICS East Asia Public Relations Representatives

Ms. Penn Leung / Ms. Peggy Mak

T: 3159 2986 / 3159 2982

E: Email Contact / Email Contact



