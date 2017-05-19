

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace since late 2011, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



Producer prices grew by more-than-expected 3.4 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.1 percent rise in March. This was the biggest increase since December 2011. Economists had forecast 3.2 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.4 percent after staying flat in March. Prices were forecast to rise 0.2 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices gained 0.3 percent from March and advanced 2.8 percent from the previous year.



Among main industrial groups, energy prices climbed 4.6 percent. Prices of intermediate goods grew 4.3 percent and that of non-durable consumer goods by 3.2 percent.



Similarly, durable consumer goods prices increased by 1.1 percent and prices of capital goods by 1.0 percent.



