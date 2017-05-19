

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) reported pretax profit from continuing operations of 41.2 million pounds for the six months ended 31 March 2017 compared to 36.6 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period from continuing operations increased to 33.7 million pounds or 8.1 pence per share from 30.4 million pounds or 7.3 pence per share. First-half adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations was 34.1 million pounds compared to 24.5 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.6 pence compared to 4.7 pence.



First-half Group Revenue increased to 117.2 million pounds from 109.0 million pounds, prior year. Net rental income was up 11% to 20.0 million pounds.



The Board of Grainger plc has declared an interim dividend per share of 1.60 pence in line with its policy to distribute 50% of annual net rental income, with one third to be paid at the interim stage.



