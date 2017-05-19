

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Close Brothers Group plc. (CBG.L) Friday, in its third-quarter trading update, said the group continued to perform well, with strong profitability across all three divisions.



The Banking division achieved solid loan book growth with continued strong returns, while Property Finance performance was particularly good, with good loan book growth and strong profitability.



Retail Finance and Commercial Finance witnessed more modest growth, and Winterflood's performance improved further in the quarter, benefiting from continued high retail trading activity. Asset Management benefited from strong net inflows as well as positive market movements.



Following its third-quarter performance, the Group said it remains confident in delivering a good result for the full year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX