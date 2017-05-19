

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.L, HKMPY) said that it expects full year Group revenue to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in constant currency in 2017. Previously, it expected annual revenue of around $2.2 billion in constant currency.



The updated guidance reflects changes in the outlook for its Generics business, where it has revised its expectation for the launch timing of our generic version of Advair Diskus and where it is experiencing increased price erosion on our marketed products.



The company maintained its full year guidance for its Injectables and Branded businesses.



The company now expect Generics revenue to be around $670 million in 2017. This assumes the company does not launch our generic version of Advair Diskus in 2017 and reflects the intensifying competitive environment in the US. It expects to achieve a slight improvement in the profitability of the Generics business in 2017 after incurring additional operational costs related to generic version of Advair Diskus.



The company continues to expect global Injectables revenue to be in the range of $800 million to $825 million for the full year, with core operating margin in the high 30s, reflecting a further step-up in R&D.



Hikma reiterated its expectation for Branded revenue growth in the mid-single digits in constant currency in 2017. On a reported basis, it continues to expect Branded revenue to grow in the low-single digits in 2017 and core operating margin to be broadly in line with 2016. This reflects an adverse currency impact, primarily arising from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar by approximately 51%.



The company will announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2017 on 17 August 2017.



