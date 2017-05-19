Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-19 08:44 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employees of companies owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses, will receive some bonuses in the form of INVL Technology stock.



"We want the objectives of INVL Technology's investors and employees of the businesses it owns to be aligned. If the value of those businesses grows then INVL Technology's share price will also increase, and the value created will be shared by both shareholders and employees," said Kazimieras Tonkunas, Managing Partner for UTIB INVL Technology at INVL Asset Management.



The Investment Committee of INVL Technology approved stock motivation procedures on 18 May 2017.



It is envisaged that up to 30 per cent of employee bonuses will be paid in stock. Shares of INVL Technology will be purchased on the exchange after the audited results and net asset value are published. It is stipulated that the price paid for shares shall not exceed the equity value per share.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt