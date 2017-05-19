Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-19 08:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invalda INVL, following the Employee Stock Option Policy approved on 29 April 2016 and acting in accordance with the decision of the general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2017, signed options contracts with employees of Invalda INVL and of the companies, in which Invalda INVL owns 50 per cent or more of shares, for 80,571 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL. During the year 2020 according to the procedures and terms established in options contracts employees will be able to exercise the right to acquire the above mentioned number of ordinary registered EUR 0.29 nominal value shares of Invalda INVL, by paying for every acquired share 1 (one) euro.



The person authorised to provide additional information: Darius Sulnis President of Invalda INVL E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com