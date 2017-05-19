

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc.(LGEN.L), in an update on Its solvency II position, said that it has a strong regulatory capital balance sheet and based on current market conditions, the Group's Solvency II surplus is estimated to be about 7.0 billion pounds with Eligible Own Funds of 14.9 billion pounds and a Solvency Capital Requirement or 'SCR' of about 7.9 billion pounds and hence a shareholder basis coverage ratio of 188%.



At full year results, the company disclosed its year-end 2016 Solvency II surplus of 5.7 billion pounds and coverage ratio of 171% on a shareholder basis. This was following a year of record new business for Legal & General including 7.0 billion pounds of new annuity sales. The Group's diversified business model delivered total Solvency II new business strain of 96 million pounds for the year.



