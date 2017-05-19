PharmaMar Announces New Data with its Compounds Yondelis® and Lurbinectedin During ASCO 2017

MADRID, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaMar (MCE: PHM) will present data obtained from various clinical studies for its activated transcription inhibitors, Yondelis® and lurbinectedin, during the 53rd Congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) that will be held from the 2nd to the 6th of June in Chicago (USA).

During this congress, PharmaMar will participate with various presentations for Yondelis® in malignant pleural mesothelioma, along with the data of a prospective study of the combination with radiotherapy in soft tissue sarcoma.

The Company will also present data for lurbinectedin (PM1183) for the treatment of endometrial cancer and BRCA 2-associated metastatic breast cancer. The results will also be presented on a Phase I study that evaluated the combination of lurbinectedin with olaparib in patients with advanced solid tumors.

"After the positive results obtained in endometrial cancer with lurbinectedin, as a single agent and in combination with doxorubicin (abstract 6658), we plan to initiate a pivotal Phase III study. We have reached an agreement with the US FDA on the design of the study", explains Dr Arturo Soto, Headof Clinical Developmentat the Oncology Business Unit at PharmaMar. "We will continue with our commitment to finding innovative solutions for cancer patients from compounds of a marine origin that have the characteristic for combating cancer with a novel mechanism of action", states.

The studies presented during this congress are available on http://abstracts.asco.org

Principle studies to be presented at ASCO 2017

Lurbinectedin

Activity of lurbinectedin (PM01183) as single agent and in combination in patients with endometrial cancer. (Abstract5586)

Poster Board: #408. Saturday 3 of June from 13:15 to 16:45. Hall A

Lead author: Martin David Forster, MBBS, MRCP, FRCP, PhD, University College London Hospitals

Antitumor activity of trabectedin and lurbinectedin in germline BRCA2 carriers with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) as compared to BRCA1 carriers: Analysis of two phase II trials. (Abstract574)

Poster Board: #174. Sunday, 4 of June from 8:30 to 11:30. Hall A

Lead author: Judith Balmana Gelpi, MD PhD, Hospital Vall d'Hebron

Phase I study to evaluate the tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) of PM01183 (Lurbinectedin) in combination with olaparib in patients with advanced solid tumors. (Abstract5573)

Poster Board: #395. Saturday, 3 of June from 13:15 to 16:45. Hall A

Lead autjor: Andres Poveda, MD, Clinical Area of Gynecologic Oncology, Instituto Valenciano de Oncología (IVO)

Yondelis® (trabectedin)

Trabectedin (T) as second line treatment option for patients with epithelioid malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) in progression following pemetrexed/platin-derivates chemotherapy: ATREUS trial. (Abstract8513)

Poster Board: #249. Saturday, 3 of June from 13:15 to 14:30. Hall D2

Laed author: Diego Luigi Cortinovis, MD, Azienda Ospedaliera San Gerardo

Trabectedin for advanced soft tissue sarcoma: Ten-year real-life perspective. (Abstract11060)

Poster Board: #383. Sunday, 4 of June from 8:00 to 11:30. Hall A

Lead author: Sivan Shamai, MD, Tel Aviv Medical Center and Sackler School of Medicine

Trabectedin and radiotherapy in soft-tissue sarcoma (TRASTS) study: An international, prospective, phase I/II trial-A collaborative Spanish (GEIS), Italian (ISG), and French (FSG) groups study. (Abstract11061)

Poster Board: #384. Sunday, 4 of June from 8:00 to 11:30. Hall A

Laed author: Alessandro Gronchi, MD, Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori

Correlation between a new growth modulation index (GMI)-based Geistra score and efficacy outcomes in patients (PTS) with advanced soft tissue sarcomas (ASTS) treated with trabectedin (T): A Spanish group for research on sarcomas (GEIS-38 study). (Abstract11070)

Poster Board: #393. Sunday, 4 of June from 8:00 to 11:30. Hall A

Laed author: Javier Martinez-Trufero, PhD, Hospital Miguel Servet

Predictive role of FAS for trabectedin in second lines of advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS): A Spanish group for research on sarcoma (GEIS) study. (Abstract11071)

Poster Board: #394. Sunday, 4 of June from 8:00 to 11:30. Hall A

Laed author: Javier Martin Broto, MD, PhD, Virgen del Rocio University Hospital, Institute of Biomedicine Research (IBIS)

