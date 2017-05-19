Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF A HYBRID BOND

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

May 19, 2017

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF A HYBRID BOND

Rapala VMC Corporation is considering the issuance of a hybrid bond. The potential issue is expected to be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. The targeted size of the issue is approximately EUR 25 million. The hybrid bond issue would strengthen the company's capital structure and financial position.

A hybrid bond is an instrument which is subordinated to the company's other debt obligations and which is treated as equity in the IFRS financial statements. The hybrid bond does not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and does not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

OP Corporate Bank plc acts as sole lead manager for the transaction. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor to Rapala VMC Corporation.

Jussi Ristimäki

Jan-Elof Cavander, Senior Vice President - Treasury and Finance, Corporate Planning, IT

Tel.: +358 9 7562 5442

Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2016, employs some 2 800 people in 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

