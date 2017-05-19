Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, May 19, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced today that cumulative engine production reached five million units at Shenyang Aerospace Mitsubishi Motors Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (SAME), MMC's engine joint-venture in Shenyang, China.SAME was established in August 1997 and started production in 1998. Supplying engines to Mitsubishi Motors brand as well as several Chinese automakers in the expanding auto market in China, cumulative production at the company reached three million units in 2014 and four million units in 2016.MMC President, CEO Osamu Masuko attended the commemoration ceremony and stated: "Mitsubishi Motors is very proud of achieving this milestone, having produced five million engines, at China's leading engine supplier, Shenyang Aerospace Mitsubishi Motors Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (SAME). This represents a 25% increase from last year and demonstrates the strong growth in the passenger car segment. That gives us great confidence in the future of SAME, and Mitsubishi Motors is excited to be able to contribute to the continued development of the Chinese automotive industry."SAME started production of the 4A9 engine in June 2009. Used to power small cars, this low displacement and lightweight unit incorporates MMC's eco-friendly MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve Timing Electronic Control) variable valve timing mechanism. SAME sold 750,000 units of engines in 2016. SAME also have launched the production of 4K2 series as the successor to the 4G6 engine, expanding its business to support the market demands with high-quality products in timely manner.SAME is currently focusing on strengthening its product lineup and improving environmental performance in order to meet the diversifying needs of the Chinese market as it continues to contribute to the growth and development of the Chinese auto industry.Outline of Shenyang Aerospace Mitsubishi Motors Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Headquarters: Shenyang, Liaoning provinceEstablished: August 1997 (started production in August 1998)Major shareholders:China Aerospace Automotive Industry Group Co. - 30%Mitsubishi Motors Corporation - 25%Shenyang Jianhua Motors Engine Co., Ltd. - 21%MCIC Holdings Sdn. Bhd. - 14.7%Mitsubishi Corporation - 9.3%Production lines: 4G6 engine (2.0L, 2.4L), 4A9 engine (1.3L, 1.5L, 1.6L), 4K2 engine (1.8L, 2.0L, 2.4L)Production volume: 748,353 units (CY2016)About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.