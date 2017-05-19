The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 7 dated 27 January 2017.



The first part of the share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 11 May 2017 to 18 May 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 135,401 164.63 22,291,634 announcement 11 May 2017 6,000 170.33 1,021,980 15 May 2017 6,000 167.63 1,005,780 16 May 2017 6,000 167.75 1,006,500 17 May 2017 7,000 164.23 1,149,610 18 May 2017 5,000 161.23 806,150 Accumulated under the 165,401 164.94 27,281,654 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 467,057 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.11% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 9,142,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CEO Peter Røpke, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632276