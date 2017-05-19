As per 24 May 2017 the face value of the shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed.



ISIN DK0060032068 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0060854669 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ringkjøbing Landbobank -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 4,470,000 shares with a face value of DKK 5 (DKK 22,350,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 22,350,000 shares with a face value of DKK 1 (DKK 22,350,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: RILBA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 3292 ID: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



