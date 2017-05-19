100 Healthy Years - Are Kids Prepared?

DARMSTADT, Germany, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Merck Consumer Health ' s Annual Debate: global expert discussion on how to prepare children to live 100 healthy years

Global study of the Economist Int elligence Unit: today ' s children will be less healthy than today ' s adults over 65 when they reach that age

Better co-ordination on all levels required in making children aware of the link between their lifestyle and their health in later life

Merck, a leading science and technology company, convened experts from diverse reputable organizations such as UN, UNICEF, UNAIDS, World Obesity Federation and McKinsey at the company's headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, to debate relevant questions such as: What are the most urgent threats to our children's long-term health? What can be done both inside and outside the classroom? And how do schools, parents and communities share responsibility?

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508914/Merck_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513078/Merck.jpg )



As global life expectancy continues to increase, World Health Organization statistics show that the children of today are likely to be the first to live 100 years. But living 100 healthy years - with vitality and mobility - and the challenge of equipping children to do so, was the subject of yesterday's second annual 'Global Consumer Health Debate'.

Uta Kemmerich-Keil, CEO and President of the Consumer Health business of Merck commented: "One thing is for certain: the earlier we start working with kids on how to look after themselves, the better the long-term impacts. If this debate helped strengthen the health education for my own kids here in Germany, as much as children from Brazil to India, then we are getting better at building a global future of healthy adults, able to enjoy a long life to the fullest."

The event released the findings of the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) white paper: "Kids and Old Age". This worldwide study describes the current landscape: What according to parents, educators, policy makers, research institutions, and development actors can be done to better prepare kids for a long and healthy life? Key findings include:

Today's children will be less healthy than today's adults over 65 when they reach that age.

Lifestyle-related problems are likely to contribute to chronic disease in later life and are already causing health problems among children.

Across the five countries surveyed, schools are targeting the main perceived problems, such as lack of exercise, but are ignoring mental health issues.

There is little evidence that such school education programmes are managing to stem rising rates of obesity and mental disorders.

By bringing many actors together, the debate 'joined the dots' between all those responsible for children's health and well-being, and created consensus around collaborative thinking and common goals.

However this debate - and the diversity of actors and opinions - highlighted how our childhood lessons are drawn from far beyond our homes and schools, such as community efforts and policy-level support. The key message is that by working together on complementary efforts that our kids will be better equipped to become tomorrow's healthy adults and elderly.

The international panels included voices as diverse as government representatives of South Africa (Ministry of Basic Education), UN representatives of education, children's and health priorities (UNICEF, Every Woman for Every Child/UN, UNAIDS), Brazilian and Indian community-based organizations (Inmed Brazil, Smile Foundation) having huge impacts on the ground, business consultants to the health industry (McKinsey), and the World Obesity Federation.

The event marked an important milestone in Merck Consumer Health's journey to "Prepare society for a new era of humans living 100 healthy years". This business purpose is at the heart of Merck Consumer Health's WE100® movement, aimed at raising awareness of healthy living, for people of all ages. While the report and the debate helped to focus the global conversation, it seems to be even more crucial to create and take action. WE100 is Merck's commitment to do so.

Note for editors:

The Global Consumer Health Debate entitled "100 Healthy Years: Are Kids Prepared?" took place in Darmstadt, Germany , on Thursday, 18 May 2017 .

, on Thursday, . Further information, including the EIU study, are available at http://www.merck-consumer-health.com/en/industry/industry.html

The global reach of the EIU study drew participants from the following countries: Brazil , Germany , India , Saudi Arabia and South Africa .

, , , and . Merck Consumer Health on Twitter:@Merck_CH / https://twitter.com/merck_ch

WE100 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WE100/

About the Consumer Health business of Merck

Brands of the Consumer Health business, such as Neurobion®, Bion®, Nasivin®, Seven Seas®, Dolo-Neurobion®, and Femibion® are innovative leaders in key markets, backed by science and trusted by consumers worldwide. The Consumer Health business is with over 3,800 employees globally active in over 40 markets. The portfolio comprises of brands with annual total sales of about $ 1 billion. Consumer Health is a business of the Healthcare business sector within the Merck Group with global headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany.

For more information please go to http://www.merck-consumer-health.com or https://twitter.com/merck_ch.

All Merck Press Releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Website. Please go to http://www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 50,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life - from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2016, Merck generated sales of € 15.0 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

Lars Atorf+49-6151-856-3114