Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release May 19, 2017 at 11.00 am EET



Outokumpu has received a notification from Christoph de la Camp, member of the Leadership Team, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.



Name of the manager Christoph de la Camp Position in the issuer Member of the Leadership Team Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction May 18, 2017 Venue Nasdaq Helsinki Nature of the transaction Acquisition Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 751 Price (EUR): 6.875 Volume: 485 Price: 6.875 Volume: 300 Price: 6.875 Volume: 64 Price: 6.875 Volume: 1,314 Price: 6.875 Volume: 221 Price: 6.875 Volume: 650 Price: 6.875 Volume: 859 Price: 6.88 Volume: 650 Price: 6.88 Volume: 882 Price: 6.88 Volume: 485 Price: 6.88 Volume: 303 Price: 6.88 Volume: 86 Price: 6.88 (EUR) Aggregated transactions Volume: 7,050 Average price: 6.8773 (EUR) Total ownership of instrument 140,000 shares after the transaction



For more information:



Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



Outokumpu Group



Outokumpu is a global leader in stainless steel. We create advanced materials that are efficient, long lasting and recyclable - thus building a world that lasts forever. Stainless steel, invented a century ago, is an ideal material to create lasting solutions in demanding applications from cutlery to bridges, energy and medical equipment: it is 100% recyclable, corrosion-resistant, maintenance-free, durable and hygienic. Outokumpu employs some 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com outokumpu.com/stainless-news choosestainless.outokumpu.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632268