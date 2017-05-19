

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence weakened in May, after improving in the previous four months, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 5.8 in May from 7.4 in April. In March, the reading was 6.2.



Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next twelve months worsened in May. The corresponding index dropped to 12.7 from 14.2 in the prior month.



Similarly, the index measuring consumers' view on the general economic situation of the country over the next year declined to 10.1 from 11.6.



