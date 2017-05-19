sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.05.2017 | 10:28
Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 19

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 18 May 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =253.63p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =252.71p
Zero Dividend Preference Share =158.51p
Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
Market value of investments:GBP 332.1m
Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares) :GBP 60.3m
Zero Dividend Preference Shares:GBP (115.7m)
___________
Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):GBP 276.7m
___________
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
19 May 2017

