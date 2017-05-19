Marty Schweitzer: BG Martin Schweitzer Welcomed by Old Dominion University as Guest of Honor

Alumni Marty Schweitzer Invited to Speak at Monarch Battalion Annual Military Ball

NORFOLK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Marty Schweitzer, a retired Brigadier General (BG) of the U.S. Army, was welcomed as the guest of honor and guest speaker at Old Dominion University's Monarch Battalion 49th Annual Military Ball, held on Friday, March 24th, 2017 at the Norfolk Waterside Marriot. Marty Schweitzer is a distinguished alumnus of Old Dominion University.

As the guest speaker, BG Marty Schweitzer addressed the assembled battalion, including Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) students, as well as 27 Senior Cadets, who will graduate and commission as 2nd Lieutenants on May 5th, 2017. The number of senior cadets graduating this year and going on to lead combat mission in the coming years is exceedingly high, making this year's celebration particularly special. BG Marty Schweitzer provided words of wisdom gained through 40 years of leadership and participation in combat and operational tours across the globe.

BG Schweitzer was introduced by the Battalion Commander, who noted some of his many accomplishments, including his participation in Operation Just Cause, Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as non-combat missions in Rwanda and the Congo, among others. The Battalion Commander also noted in his introductory remarks that BG Schweitzer, "culminated his career as the Deputy Director for Regional Operations on the Joint Staff, where he managed the day to day military global risk for our nation."

Major Hunter Bowers, the Professor of Military Science (PMS) at Old Dominion University, noted that the event was made all the more memorable by having a distinguished alumnus such as BG Marty Schweitzer as the guest speaker. Said Bowers, "His insight in what it takes and the responsibilities that surround being an officer are exactly what made his speech so impactful. It is not every day in which a Cadet gets to see someone that was in their shoes before and the success that they have had, and realize that there is a chance that they, too, could have the same success."

In addition to BG Schweitzer, other alumni and guests present at the event included LTC Brett Venable, former APMS LTC Darrell Ward, and former PMS LTC Barry Hendricks.

The Annual Military Ball, a formal affair, is a long-standing tradition, celebrated by Old Dominion University's ROTC. The ball honors not only ROTC students at the University, but also specifically acknowledges Senior Cadets slated to culminate with commission. The cadets of Old Dominion University's ROTC execute the event annually, in keeping with tradition. This year, the event was organized by Old Dominion University's Army ROTC Secretary, Linda Baker.

About Marty Schweitzer: Marty Schweitzer earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Old Dominion University in 1985, before going on to earn a Master of Science degree in Education, Instructional Systems Technology from Indiana University in 1995 and a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College in 2006. He rose to the level of Brigadier General in the U.S. Army before retiring from military service in 2014. He currently serves as President, CEO, and COO of Network Designs, Inc. and serves as a member of Boards of Advisory for Red Gate Group, Ballard Brands LLC, and Ballard Hospitality LLC.

