This IT-Notice is regarding the implementation of Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for Q-Port. This will impact all Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq members currently using Nasdaq Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2). Information in this IT-Notice is directed to IT staff, administrators of the CW2 application and its replacement Q-Port as well as the end users.



What is 2FA?



A common user authentication method is the usage of username and password ("something you know"). Adding an additional authentication parameter, for example a code created by a device ("something you have"), creates an extra security layer. The combination of these two is called 2FA (two-factor authentication).



Q-Port will use the streamlined Nasdaq 2FA login technique as already implemented for CMS Web, TRACK and NFM. The 2FA technique chosen can be used with a smartphone, tablet, desktop computer or with a hardware token. Once a user has implemented 2FA (i.e. enrolled), the user will be authenticated with username, password and a one-time passcode generated by the SafeNet MobilePASS app/software or hardware during login.



2FA as described in this IT-Notice is only valid for the production environment and not test. It is only valid for Internet access and not through Extranet.



Implementation timeline



As previously communicated, Nasdaq is in a process of replacing CW2 with Q-Port during 2017.



The onboarding for Q-Port will start June 12th and during the period June 12th - October 27th both CW2 and Q-Port will run in parallel. After October 27th CW2 will be decommissioned.



In order to log in into Q-Port in production, 2FA must be used.



Important!



Before activating your Q-Port account, your IT department must have selected and prepared the authentication method that should be used.



Nasdaq offers several methods to generate the one-time passcode (token generated passcode) and it is the member's IT department that selects one or several methods that the Q-Port user can use to log in.



The different methods are:



-- Smartphones/Tablets - Download the app SafeNet MobilePASS from your Apple App Store, Blackberry AppWorld or the Android Play Store -- Desktop computers - Download the applicable SafeNet MobilePASS from SafeNet's webpage . One version is for installation and one for download and execution directly (portable USB flash memory). -- Hardware token - this can be provided by Member Services by request, at a certain cost



When your IT department has prepared how 2FA should be implemented and which method to generate the one-time passcode that should be used, the Q-Port users can start to access Q-Port for the first time.



The 2FA enrollment process is described as its whole in the "2FA User's Guide for Q-Port" document which is available on our webpage.



How to enroll



Users that want access to Q-Port in production should send an email to Member Services at ms.gi@nasdaq.com. The users' current CW2 UserID should be stated in the email.



NOTE! The user account must have a correct email address in Q-Port. If this is not the case, a correct one must be provided in the email to Member Services.



The user will be activated in Q-Port and an email is then generated by the Nasdaq 2FA system and sent to the user's email address.



In this email, a personal link is provided and by clicking this, the enrollment process will start for this particular user. The enrollment process consists of a few steps and should be performed only once.



Once the enrollment is done, it is possible to log in to Q-Port.



For more information regarding the enrollment process, please see the "2FA User's Guide for Q-Port" document available on our webpage.



Support



Please visit our 2FA website for latest updates regarding 2FA.



Please visit our Q-Port website for latest updates regarding Q-Port.



For technical related questions, please contact Technical Support: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6280



For Q-Port user or password questions, please contact Member Services: ms.gi@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6660



For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: technicalrelations@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Technical Relations technicalrelations@nasdaq.com