At the request of Bioservo Technologies AB, 556650-7264, Bioservo Technologies AB's shares will be traded on First North as from May 22, 2017.



The company has 8,743,669 shares as per today's date.



Short name: BIOS --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 9,186,451 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009779085 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 138312 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556650-7264 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.