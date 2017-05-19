MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced its updated agenda for RedisConf 2017, which includes keynotes from Google, Pivotal, Databricks, Honeycomb.io, Eventuate.io and Bain Capital Ventures. The creator of Redis, Salvatore Sanfilippo, will also keynote and conduct a hands-on training session.

The conference will feature over 45 technical sessions across four tracks with speakers from leading companies in a wide array of industries. Some of the sessions are led by the following speakers:

Brian Ip, Square

Daniel Hochman, Lyft

Hari Ramamurthy, The Home Depot

Ioannis Papapanagiotou, Netflix

Kevin Hoffman, Capital One

Nenad Bogojevic, Amadeus

Rashmi Ramesh, Twitter Inc.

Robert Gay, Redfin

Sean Perkins, Flickr/Yahoo!

Thomas Hunter II, OpenTable

RedisConf will take place at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco from May 30 to June 1, 2017. The event is expected to attract more than a thousand attendees comprised of Redis experts, contributors, users and beginners. The conference, in its third year running, is supported by Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Intel, Mesosphere, Pivotal and Zettaset.

"The ubiquity of Redis' adoption is highlighted by the breadth of speaker and sponsor participation," said Manish Gupta, CMO of Redis Labs. "RedisConf 2017 is going to be a memorable event for beginner and expert users of Redis alike. The day zero hands-on training and in-depth content across four tracks will enhance understanding of Redis by application developers and operations personnel regardless of domains or industries."

"With Redis' new capabilities in graph data and full text search, it's poised to advance from application-level caching use cases to true enterprise systems-of-record," said Joshua McKenty, Vice President, Global Ecosystem Engineering at Pivotal. "Coupled with a maturing integration with Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and more developer adoption than any other open source data service, should we be worried about emerging AI and the overthrow of the human race? To put it bluntly... is Redis turning into SkyNet?"

"IBM made a visionary choice of integrating Redis Enterprise with IBM Power Systems, the platform for real-time transactional and analytic workloads," said Terri Virnig, Vice President, Ecosystem and Strategy, Power Systems at IBM. "We are an enthusiastic sponsor of RedisConf 2017, as it showcases the power of the Redis community."

"Mesosphere runs on any datacenter or cloud, without fear of lock-in," said Peter Guagenti, CMO of Mesosphere. "We are excited to support RedisConf 2017, and talk about how DC/OS and Redis Enterprise meet real-time data and application needs with simplicity and automation."

"Intel Optane is a revolutionary approach to flash memory technology and Redis perfectly showcases the leap forward it represents in terms of the new economics of in-memory computing," said Frank Ober, Data Center Solution Architect of Intel. "We look forward to unveiling the potential of Redis Enterprise combined with Intel Optane at RedisConf 2017."

Redis is the world's leading in-memory database platform. RedisConf is the largest gathering of Redis users and experts from around the globe focused on Redis deep dives, use case scenarios, implementation case studies, ecosystem facets, hands-on technical training, and demos. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from keynotes and sessions focused on varied topics, including machine learning, IoT, analytics, personalization, streaming, metering, artificial intelligence and more.

For the latest speaker announcements, event updates and session details, visit http://redisconf.com/.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redis(e)), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redis(e) power e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory databases, operational databases, and database-as-a-service. Its Redis Enterprise platform has been adopted by over 7,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 100 listed US companies such as three of the top four communications, two of the top three healthcare, and five of the top seven technology companies. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database on Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, and fastest growing NoSQL database in the top ten. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.

