OASIS Group Acquires Removal Services Scotland

Demonstrating their commitment to the Scottish and UK North markets

OASIS Group, the fastest growing records and information management (RIM) company across Europe, have confirmed yet another vital acquisition. In a deal finalised on May 15th, the company acquired the RIM business of Removal Services Scotland, Ltd., based just outside of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Entering the Scottish market for the first time in December 2016, this purchase confirms their commitment to the area and validates their intended expansion plans to better serve their clients. Allowing for a solid presence in Scotland, this deal enhances the reach and additional services OASIS can provide their new and existing clients.

"The Scottish market has always been an intended goal for us. To add to our initial presence so quickly is something we worked very hard on. Our clients are our top priority and we hope they will see this addition as a commitment to them," states Brian Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group. "This acquisition provides us with a great location which in turn allows us to expand on the ever increasing and wide range of services we offer our clients."

This transaction marks the 27th successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is one of the largest and most diverse professional record and information management companies in Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU, OASIS employs over 300 team members and offers its services to over 5,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. Most recently, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the 'Inc. 5000 Europe 2017' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. http://www.OASISGroup.com

