Company announcement No. 39/2017 - 19 May 2017



Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to section 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at Friday 19 May 2017, for the following payment dates.



01 July 2017 (bonds with two annual settling periods), and 01 October 2017 (bonds with two annual settling periods).



