Stockholm, May 19, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Munters Group AB (short name: MTRS B), a large cap company within the industrial sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Munters Group ("Munters") is the 42nd company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Founded in 1955, Munters is a provider of energy efficient and mission critical precision climate control solutions for commercial and industrial applications. The company is organized in four business areas - Air Treatment, Data Centers, AgHort and Mist Elimination - and supported by global operations and services organizations. Munters operates globally with more than 3,500 full time employees working in over 30 countries to provide the company's products and solutions to a diverse range of customers across 180 countries. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.



"We are very happy and proud of the significant interest shown in Munters during the listing process," said John Peter Leesi, CEO of Munters. "The listing will provide us with improved opportunities to continue our progress and implement our strategy to focus on customer segments where climate is mission critical. It is with great pleasure that we welcome new and old shareholders to take part in this next step in the journey - to develop Munters in a public environment."



"We welcome Munters back to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Munters joins our strong and vibrant industrial sector, and we look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a publicly traded company."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



