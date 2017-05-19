Global Enterprise Tablet Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2021 - Market Segmentation By Screen Size, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global enterprise tablet market to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Enterprise Tablet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is demand for BYOD security solutions. As the cloud is a convenient and cost-effective way to store business data, its adoption is increasing among SMEs worldwide. As a result, there is an increasing need for cloud security solutions such as cloud-based BYOD security. The adoption of on-premises security software among SMEs is limited due to budget constraints and a lack of resources and expertise to address security problems. Cloud-based BYOD security does not require any hardware or software and is controlled remotely, making it cost-effective for the end-users. It responds faster to new security threats and unauthorized activities.



Cloud systems enable the companies to use software products on a pay-per-use basis and reduce their expenditure. In addition, less dependency on internal IT personnel, no licensing costs, low maintenance costs, very limited hardware infrastructure, and easier and faster implementation of IT solutions are some of the factors that are driving the SMEs toward the adoption of cloud-based BYOD security solutions. Cloud-based BYOD security scans the data traffic before it reaches the network, ensuring better protection, reduced bandwidth congestion, and continuous Internet connection.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing acceptance of BYOD policies. Employees are using their personal portable devices to gain access to confidential information because of the growing need for uninterrupted connectivity between corporate networks and employees. High acceptance of policies such as BYOD and corporate owned personally enabled (COPE) is encouraging employees to use mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops at the workplace. The increased use of enterprise tablets has led to an increase in the storage of data and access to critical information. Globalization led to a growing need for workforce mobility and the need to exchange data irrespective of the time or location.

Key vendors



Apple

Lenovo

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics



Other prominent vendors



ASUS

Dell



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by screen size



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Market segmentation by geography



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix

