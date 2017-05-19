CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 18 May 2017, the following person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") received nil cost ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("shares") on the maturity of a third each of his deferred annual bonus share awards granted in 2015 and 2016. Following the maturity, the recipient requested that the Trustee of the Charles Taylor Employees' Share Ownership Plan ("the Trustee") sell sufficient shares to cover his tax and NI liabilities and dealing costs and transfer the balance into his name as indicated below:-

PDMR: Number of shares vesting: Number of shares sold: Number of shares retained: Richard Yerbury 12,691 5,977 6,714

The shares sold were sold on 18 May 2017 at 2.31002p per share. Formal notifications in respect of the PDMRs are below;

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Yerbury 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Development Director and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards under the Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 12,691

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2017-05-18 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Yerbury 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Corporate Development Director and member of the Company's Executive Committee (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.31002 5,977

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2017-05-18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Tony Llewellyn - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8966

Charles Taylor plc

19 May 2017

